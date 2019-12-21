Police Inspector Shoots Colleague Dead, Commits Suicide In Abuja

Tragedy struck in the Dutse area of Abuja on Saturday as a police inspector, John Markus, killed his colleague and later committed suicide.

The incident which occurred very early in the morning at the Dutse Police Divisional Headquarters also left another police officer injured.

The Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Bala Ciroma, confirmed this to Channels Television via a telephone interview.

The incident occurred as Markus who was said to be on duty as a station guard fired a round of ammunition into the air.

He was reported to have been called to order by a police corporal, Mathew Akubo, but the inspector turned to his subordinate and shot him in the head.

Thereafter, a Superintendent of Police Abdullahi Ovanu came out from the office to inquire what happened but the inspector also shot him in the arm.

A few minutes after the incident, Markus shot himself through his mouth.

The remains of the inspector and the corporal have been deposited at the mortuary in Kubwa General Hospital while the superintendent of police was taken to the hospital for treatment.