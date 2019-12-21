UPDATED: President Buhari Joins Other African Leaders For ECOWAS Session Today

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday joined other African leaders for the 56th Ordinary Session of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of state and Government.

The President arrived at 11:08am for the Banquet Hall venue of the State House in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

In his welcoming address, the President said the greatest challenge facing the Ecowas region is terrorism, citing the recent killing of about 70 military personnel in Niger Republic.

He however restated the Nigerian government’s commitment towards devising new strategies and initiatives for inclusive economic growth among the people of the region.

Participants at the session included the President of the ECOWAS commission, Jean-claude Kassi Brou, the Chairman of the Authority and President of Niger Republic Issoufou Mahamadou.

Others were former Head of State Yakubu Gowon, President of the African Development Bank, Akinwunmi Adesina as well as the Representative of the United Nations’ Secretary General, Mohamed Ibn Chambas.