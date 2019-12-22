Failure In Marital life Business Made Me Attempt Suicide

A 43-year-old man who climbed a telecommunication mast in an attempt to commit suicide has blamed failures in his marital life and business as reasons why he chose to take his life.

He added that his long stay on the mast is in a quest to get the attention of the Man of God in charge of Synagogue Church of all nations SCOAN.

The father of two identified as Joseph Stephen came down at exactly 8:00 pm on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Two Nigerians Detained In Bosnia Return, Decry Hostile Treatment At Migrants Camp

According to his wife, he left home on Friday, saying that he wants to travel to Lagos to see the man of God, not knowing that he will go to the telecommunication mast.

She said she is totally surprised and frightened by the news of his action.

His action to step down followed the police and DSS’s decision to invite his wife with convincing pieces of evidence that the SCOAN have sent down a delegation to take him to Lagos.

Investigation revealed that he is Higi by tribe, hails from Minchika village of Adamawa state and resides in Jalingo the Taraba state capital.