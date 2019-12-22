‘I Wish I Knew How To Relate With Death’, Kunle Afolayan Mourns Alabi Yellow

Actor, Kunle Afolayan is among those mourning the late actor, Samuel Akinpelu, aka Alabi Yellow.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Afolayan said it had always been his dream to work with veterans in the industry.

According to him he had envisioned working with Alabi Yellow on a film titled ‘Dog on a lion’s trail’ over 15 years ago but the project never took off.

He, however, got the opportunity to work with him on the set of his most recent film, Mokalik and it was an experience he really appreciated.

Afolayan lamented that he didn’t know how to relate with death and although the actor’s exit was painful, he believes he had fulfilled his purpose on earth.

He also prayed that God grants the family of the deceased the fortitude to bear the loss.

Alabi Yellow is believed to have died in the early hours of Sunday in his home in Ikorodu, Lagos State after having suffered a stroke.