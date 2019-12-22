Oshoala, Osimhen, Chukwueze Make Final List Of 2019 CAF Awards

Asisat Oshoala has made the top three lists of contenders for the 2019 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women’s Player of the Year award.

For the African Youth Player of the Year category, Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze made the cut, having to slug it out with Achraf Hakimi of Morocco.

The list which was published on CAF’s website was trimmed down by votes from a CAF Technical & Development Committee and a panel of media experts with an emphasis on the nominees’ performance during the year under review, 2019.

The trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez who ply their trade in the English Premier League, made the list for African Player of the Year category.

The ceremony is billed for January 7, 2020, at the Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh, Hurghada, in Egypt.

See the full list below:

African Player of the Year

Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Manchester City)

Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)

African Women’s Player of the Year

Ajara Nchout (Cameroon & Valerenga)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)

Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Beijing Phoenix FC)

African Interclubs Player of the Year

Anice Badri (Tunisia & Esperance)

Tarek Hamed (Egypt & Zamalek)

Youcef Belaïli (Algeria & Esperance / Ahli Jeddah)

African Youth Player of the Year

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)

Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria & Villarreal)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria & Lille)

African Men’s Coach of the Year

Aliou Cisse (Senegal – Senegal)

Djamel Belmadi (Algeria – Algeria)

Moïne Chaâbani (Tunisia – Esperance)

African Women’s Coach of the Year

Alain Djeumfa (Cameroon)

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Thomas Dennerby (Nigeria)

African Men’s National Team of the Year

Algeria

Madagascar

Senegal

African Women’s National Team of the Year

Cameroon

Nigeria

South Africa