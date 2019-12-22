Sowore: I’m Yet To Receive Letter From US Lawmakers, Says Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has said that he is yet to receive any letter from the lawmakers of the United States of America (USA) over the detention of Omoyele Sowore, who was rearrested by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Mr. Sowore and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, are standing trial on a 16-count bordering on treasonable felony and money laundering amongst other charges.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, “foreign policy conventions do not support direct correspondence between the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and serving legislators of a foreign country.”

He stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs could be an appropriate Ministry for such correspondence and therefore reiterated the fact that Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami did not receive such a letter.

“Attorney-General of the Federation finds media reports on the purported claim of such correspondence to his office, peddled by some unscrupulous elements in the society, as not only inappropriate but inaccurate”, the statement said.

“It is essential to put in the record that the so-called letter has not been received at the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN as the close of the work of Friday 20th December 2019.”