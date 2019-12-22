Veteran Yoruba Actor, Alabi Yellow Is Dead

Veteran actor and author, Samuel Akinpelu, popularly known as Alabi Yellow, has died.

He is believed to have died in the early hours of Sunday in his home in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Prior to his death, he had suffered a stroke in March shortly after the demise of his wife.

However, a popular philanthropist, Reverend Esther Ajayi, was said to have offered him a sum of N10m to take care of his health.

Alabi Yellow has appeared in several Yoruba movies and also wrote a book titled, ‘A ba Oko Ku’.

Tributes have been pouring in for the late actor including that of Kunle Afolayan who recently worked with him on the set of the critically acclaimed movie Mokalik.