Makinde Signs N213.78bn 2020 Budget

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has signed the state’s 2020 Appropriation Bill into Law.

He assented to the bill on Monday at a brief ceremony which held inside the State’s Executive Council Chambers of the Government House in Ibadan, the state capital.

The governor’s assent to the bill heralds the beginning of preparations for the 2020 fiscal year.

In his remarks, Governor Makinde was explained that the budget which was increased by over N4 billion by the state House of Assembly targeted a minimum of 70 per cent implementation.

He was confident that the budget would achieve landmark infrastructural development in the state.

The Governor commended members of the State House of Assembly for promptly scrutinising and passing the proposed budget in order to accelerate its implementation to start from the beginning of the next year.

He noted that the drafting of the budget was holistic in nature as everyone in all the nooks and crannies of the state was carried along.

The total amount passed by the state House of Assembly was N213.78 billion, an increase of N4.9 billion compared to the budget proposal submitted.

Governor Makinde revealed that the top four sectors with the highest budgetary allocations are infrastructure – 23.93 per cent, education 22.37 per cent, health – 5.18 per cent, and agriculture – is 4.1 per cent.

He hinted that all the civil servants would receive their 13th-month salary by December 28, 2019.

On his part, Speaker of the Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, explained that the increase of over N4 billion was targeted at the development of grassroots areas.