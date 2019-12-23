Advertisement

Nigeria’s Yellow Fever Epidemic – Everything You Need To Know

Since September 15, 2017, when the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) officially confirmed a case of yellow fever in Kwara State to the World Health Organisation, WHO, the country has been responding to successive yellow fever outbreaks over a wide geographic area. 

In the first eight months of 2019, 2,254 suspected cases have been reported in 535 local government areas.

All states, including FCT have reported at least one suspected case. 

In the first half of September 2019, 243 suspected cases were recorded in Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Kano and Katsina and 34 people died as a result.

But what exactly is Yellow Fever and how is the country responding?



