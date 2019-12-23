VIDEO: Deji Adeyanju Beaten Up As Sowore Supporters, Group Clash Despite Police Presence

One would not find it so difficult to realise why popular activist, Deji Adeyanju, was among the top Twitter trends on Monday.

Could it be because he shared a picture of ‘pap and akara’ with a caption “Breakfast Before Aluta” earlier in the day? No.

The activist became one of the most talked-about topics on the social network because he was beaten up by a group of young men during protests by supporters of the convener of #RevolutionNow movement, Mr Omoyele Sowore, and another group of protesters in Abuja.

Breakfast before Aluta. pic.twitter.com/E2EBEt4PC5 — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) December 23, 2019

The clash occurred in the presence of some police personnel outside the Headquarters of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in the Federal Capital Territory.

This took place after the pro-Sowore supporters demanded the release of the activist while the other group of protesters staged the demonstration in support of his continued detention.

The other group then attacked the pro-Sowore protesters who were at the commission to submit a petition against the Federal Government.

Television’s correspondent confirmed that the attack occurred in the full view of the police who had to eventually intervene to restore calm.

The security operatives later made some arrests.

A civil rights group, the Enough Is Enough movement, had given a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to release Sowore or face nationwide protests.

Watch the video below: