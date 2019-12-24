Arrest Attackers Of Jonathan’s Home, PDP Tells FG

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Federal Government to immediately track down and apprehend the gunmen that attacked the home of former President Goodluck Jonathan in Otuoke, Bayelsa State.

It made the demand as it condemned the attack in a statement on Tuesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The PDP described the attack on the former President’s home as extremely disturbing, stressing that an extensive investigation must be carried out into the incident.

“Our party insists that the gun attack is a direct threat to the life and safety of the former President and members of his family and as such the assailants must be tracked down,” the party said.

It commiserated with the families of the soldier killed in the attack and urged the security agencies to go after the assailants.

The PDP also asked the security agencies to rescue those reportedly abducted during the attack.