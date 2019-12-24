Christmas: Buhari Asks Criminals, Looters To Retrace Their Steps

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday rejoiced with Nigerians, especially Christians in the country on the occasion of this year’s Christmas.

In his message to the nation, he urged the people to show love to their fellow neighbours, noting that this among others was the essence of the season.

The President also called on insurgents, armed robbers, and kidnappers, as well as economic saboteurs among others to have a rethink and be of good behaviour.

He, however, warned that those who choose to remain adamant would definitely come to the end of the road as respective government agencies were already making efforts to make Nigeria better.

President Buhari was confident that the recent signing of the 2020 Appropriation Bill into law would help the country to actualise its vision of a bright and prosperous future.

During the period of celebration, he appealed to the people to pray for members of the nation’s armed forces making the sacrifice to protect the people.

He also advised motorists to drive with care and ordered the relevant traffic agencies to ensure compliance with safety measures.

The President, therefore, wished Nigerians a Merry Christmas and a more fulfilling New Year 2020.

Read the President’s message to the nation below: