Customs Intercept Smuggled Goods Worth N108m, Arrest Six Suspects

Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service, Katsina state command have intercepted smuggled goods of different kinds with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of over N108 million.

The goods were intercepted at different times and locations within the state and seized from desperate Nigerians.

The items include 1,632 bags of foreign rice, 440 Jerry cans of vegetable oil, 9 bales of used clothes, 283 cartons of spaghetti, 81 bags of sugar, 56 cartons of washing soap, 73 means of conveyance, 26 cartons of Tiger Head Dry Cell Battery.

Other items seized include 28 cartons of macaroni, 3 bags of tiger nuts, 5 bags of beans, 1 tanker loaded with 50,000 litres of AGO, 1 trailer loaded with potash, 1 trailer loaded with unprocessed hides and skin and 1 trailer loaded with used motor batteries.

Acting Comptroller of the command, DC Dahiru Kirawa during a briefing, said six suspects have also been arrested in connection with the seizures.

He said the effort was to sustain the fight against smuggling and ensure full compliance with the Federal Government’s partial border closure to safeguard the nation’s economy.

“The message is we have no other country than Nigeria, we must make concerted effort to ensure that our economy is improved and this is one of the ways by which we would help and ensure that smuggling is suppressed to the barest minimum and that smugglers must desist because laudable programs have been put in place by the government, they should take advantage of that to engage in legitimate business.”