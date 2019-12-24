Dasuki, Sowore’s Release: Falana Asks FG To Free El-Zakzaky, Wife, Others

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and human rights activist, Mr Femi Falana, has noted the release of his client and convener of #RevolutionNow protests, Mr Omoyele Sowore, as well as former National Security Adviser (NSA), Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd).

In a statement on Tuesday, Falana confirmed the directive of the Federal Government to the Department of State Services (DSS) to release the duo in line with the orders of the court.

He also acknowledged that the government has since complied with the court order regarding Sowore’s co-accused, Olawale Bakare, saying only the #RevolutionNow protests convener was rearrested after the drama which played out on December 6 at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Mr Abubakar Malami, had ordered the DSS to release Sowore and Dasuki, saying the decision was in compliance with the bail granted the two men by the court.

“Since the (Muhammadu) Buhari administration has now embraced the rule of law, Mr Malami should ensure that the valid and subsisting orders of all courts are obeyed in accordance with section 287 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” said Falana.

The senior advocate also called for the release of the leader of the Islamic movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibraheem Elzakzaky, and his wife, Zeinat, who were arrested in December 2015, as well as others he described as political detainees and criminal suspects still in detention.

