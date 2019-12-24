Ensure Your Source Of Information Cut Across, Buhari Tells US Envoy

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the United States of America (USA) to ensure that its sources of information on Nigeria cut across all sectors owing to what he described as ‘misleading and manipulative’ narratives by some people.

Nigeria recently was placed on a Special Watch List of countries that had engaged in or tolerated the severe violation of religious freedom by the US Government.

President Buhari who received Letters of Credence of United States of America Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms. Mary Beth Leonard, said the recent listing of Nigeria for human rights concerns created an impression that some people were being unfairly treated or marginalized in the country.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari urged the envoy to use the opportunity of her posting to Nigeria, with her experience, knowledge, and energy to get the facts on the country.

“I know that those with access have created an impression of being marginalized.

“I sit here with a clear conscience. I took an oath and I am honouring the office.

“It is not an easy task to work for the unity of the country, and I am doing my best. During your stay in the country I am asking you to ensure that your sources of strategic information cut across,’’ he added.

President Buhari said he took some time to explain the situation in the country when he met with President Donald Trump in Washington DC as the American President expressed concern with reports of attacks on segments of the society.