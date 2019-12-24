Obaseki Alleges Arson Of Markets, EDPA Building In Edo

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has said that the fire that razed the Ekiosa market and the Edo Development and Property Agency (EDPA) building was no accident.

Governor Obaseki after inspecting the affected places at the EDPA building alleged that those who want to see his administration fail are behind the incident.

“If you thought the incidence in the markets were accidents, you cannot tell me that the fire on the sixth floor of this building could have been an accident.”

READ ALSO: Customs Intercept Smuggled Goods Worth N108m, Arrest Six Suspects

He assured the traders and residents of the state that the government will ensure a thorough investigation is carried out and those found culpable will face the wrath of the law.

“These are clear incidents of arson and as a government; we will do all that is necessary and required to make sure we get to the bottom of it.”

The inferno on Sunday destroyed goods and properties, leaving traders scampering to rescue some items.