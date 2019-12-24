Third Term: Buhari Is A Democrat, He Respects The Constitution, Says Presidency

The Presidency has reiterated that President Muhammadu Buhari is not seeking a third term agenda as suggested by uninformed commentaries.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, stressed that there are no circumstances under which a constitutional amendment with regard to extending the two-term limit will be carried out.

He stated that President Buhari will be serving his full term in office which ends in 2023.

“The Presidency wishes to correct internet-based gossip and uninformed media commentary regarding presidential term limits, given credence by so-called support groups, staging street demonstrations asking President Muhammadu Buhari to do a third term.

“There are no circumstances – nor set of circumstances – under which President Buhari may seek to amend the Constitution regarding the two-term term limit on holding office as President.

“President Buhari intends to serve his full second elected term in office, ending 2023 – and then there shall be a general election in which he will not be a candidate.”

READ ALSO: APC Is One Big Family, Oshiomhole Welcomes Akinlade, Others

Mr Shehu noted that despite the fact that there were attempts to change the constitution in the past, it does not make the move right and such an attempt will be rejected under President Buhari.

“There is not even the faintest possibility that this will change.

“It is important to note that there was a past attempt to change the Constitution to allow for the then incumbent president to stand for a third term. That attempt was wrong, unconstitutional – and rightly rebuffed. No such attempt will happen under this President.

“President Buhari is a democrat. He respects the Constitution. Any activity aimed at altering the two-term limit will not succeed and shall never have his time nor support.”

“The President will have nothing more to say on this matter – apart from to repeat this statement, ad infinitum – that he will not be seeking, accepting, nor standing for a third term,” he added.