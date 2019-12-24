Advertisement

Trump Hopes For Christmas Vase, Not Missile Test, From North Korea

Channels Television  
Updated December 24, 2019

 

 

 

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he hoped that North Korea would not deliver a missile test as its threatened “Christmas gift” that could reignite global tensions over its nuclear program.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has promised the unidentified “gift” — which could be a missile test — if the US does not make concessions in nuclear talks by the end of the year.

“We’ll find out what the surprise is and we’ll deal with it very successfully,” Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

“Everybody’s got surprises for me, but let’s see what happens. I handle them as they come along.”

“Maybe it’s a nice present, maybe it’s a present where he sends me a beautiful vase as opposed to a missile test,” the president joked.

Talks on denuclearization as been largely deadlocked since a second summit between Trump and Kim in Hanoi collapsed at the start of this year.

Pyongyang has issued a series of increasingly assertive comments as its time limit approaches.

It has carried out a series of static tests at its Sohae rocket facility this month, after a number of weapons launch in recent weeks.

AFP



More on World News

Guillaume Soro Accuses Ivorian Government Of ‘Unacceptable Brutality’

Uber Co-Founder Travis Kalanick To Leave Company’s Board

Turkish Court Ignores Calls For Release Of Businessman Charged With Treason

China Hosts Leaders Of Japan, South Korea Over Looming North Korea Tension

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement