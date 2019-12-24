VIDEO: Sowore Thanks Nigerians, Says Nobody Can Take Them For Granted

The convener of #RevolutionNow protests, Mr Omoyele Sowore, has thanked Nigerians following his departure from the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS).

Addressing some supporters in Abuja on his way from the DSS office, Sowore believes Nigerians prevailed on the Federal Government to release him.

He also called on the people not to relent in their resolve to ensure a better Nigeria for their children and more generations to come.

“The only thing is to thank Nigerians, they made this happen they should not relent,” said the activists while exchanging pleasantries from a group of youths in the Federal Capital Territory.

He added, “Nobody can take the people who are deserving for granted. Merry Christmas to Nigerians.”

This comes hours after the Federal Government ordered the DSS to release the activist, as well as the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd).

After regaining his freedom, Sowore was escorted out of the Headquarters of the Service by Mr Abubakar Marshal, a lawyer from the chambers of Mr Femi Falana.

The DSS arrested Sowore, the publisher of online media outfit Sahara Reporters, on August 3.

He is standing trial alongside his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, on 16 counts bordering on treasonable felony and money laundering amongst other charges.

They have since pleaded not guilty and were granted bail in the sum of N100 million and N30 million respectively.

The DSS had refused to release them on bail even after they met their bail application, forcing Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu to issue a 24-hour order for their release.

Sowore and Bakare were later released on December 5, but the Sahara Reporters publisher was rearrested barely 24 hours after by the DSS.

See photos of the Sowore’s release below: