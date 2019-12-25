Attack On Jonathan’s Home Is A National Shame – Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom says the attack on the country residence of former President Goodluck Jonathan in Otuoke, Bayelsa State by gunmen yesterday is a national shame.

The Governor condemned the attack and wonders why armed men would want to harm a peace-loving man and former President of the country.

He posed that if Dr. Jonathan could be attacked in such a manner, what becomes of vulnerable Nigerians?

The Governor described the attack as unfortunate and urges security operatives to bring the culprits to justice.

He also called on security agencies to intensify surveillance in all parts of the country to guarantee the safety of lives and property.

Governor Ortom joined other Nigerians in praising God for sparing the life of former President Jonathan when the attackers invaded his residence.