Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello Loses Sister

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has lost his elder sister, Rabiat Bello.

Rabiat was said to have died on Monday night following a protracted illness at the age of 59.

A day after the incident, President Muhammadu Buhari condoled with the governor on the demise of his sister.

The President said he understood the bond and affection of a united family and the pain when one loses a dearly beloved elder sister.

He prayed Almighty Allah to comfort the family of Bello, relatives, and friends who mourn the passage of Rabiat.

President Buhari noted that Governor Bello has very fond memories of his sister who brought him up from childhood.

“May Allah forgive her shortcomings and reward her good deeds with paradise,” the President was quoted as saying in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.