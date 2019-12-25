Lagos Is The Second Worst City To Live In – Rewane

The CEO of Financial Derivatives Company and a member of the Economic Advisory Council (ECA), Mr Bismarck Rewane, says Lagos State is the second-worst city to live in.

Rewane who was a guest on Channels Television’s Business Morning, which aired on December 25, said the city follows Damascus in Syria.

While citing the Economist Pocket Book, the ECA member noted that the nation’s commercial capital deteriorated from being the third-worst in 2018 to its current position now.

“In the world, Lagos in 2018 was the third-worst city to live in, according to the Economist Pocket Book. Now, Lagos deteriorated to become the second-worst city to live in.

“The city which beat Lagos is Damascus in Syria which is a war zone. So there are many things happening in Lagos,” he stated.

While commenting Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration for some achievements recorded upon assuming office in May, he, however, wants the state government to tackle insecurity for businesses to thrive.

Speaking on Nigerians seeking political asylum, the economist said the figure dropped from 60,000 in 2018 to 57,000 currently.

According to him, the decrease in the statistics is as a result of the decline in the misery index which translates to political asylum seekers.

On the life expectancy rate in Nigeria, Rewane explained that Nigerians live at 56 years compared to 54 years in 2018.