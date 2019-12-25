We Will Judiciously Deploy Resources To Fix The Nation – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has recommitted to his oath of office to lead honestly and to use the nation’s resources judiciously for the benefit of Nigerians.

The President spoke when the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Muhammed Bello led residents of the city on Christmas homage on the president at the statehouse.

He thanked Nigerians for their support while promising to deploy resources to fixing the nation’s infrastructure deficit.

Others on the delegation include heads of security agencies, politicians, traditional and religious leaders.