Borno Governor Confirms Six Killed After Boko Haram Attacked Chibok

No fewer than six persons were killed when Boko Haram insurgents attacked Kwaragilim village in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State on Christmas Eve.

Two women were also feared kidnapped while three persons were reportedly injured in the attack.

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, confirmed the incident on Christmas Day during a meeting with members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Uba.

“it is unfortunate that Boko Haram insurgents attacked Kwaragilim village of Chibok Local Government Area where six people were killed and three injured”.

The Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation in the state, Nuhu Clark, also addressed party faithful at the gathering.

He said the three injured persons have been taken to the General Hospital in Chibok and were responding to treatment.