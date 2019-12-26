Buhari Hails Advertising Guru, Biodun Sobanjo At 75

President Muhammadu Buhari joins the media, particularly the advertising industry, in celebrating the foremost advertising practitioner and Chairman of Troyka Holdings, Biodun Sobanjo on his 75th birthday.

The President congratulates the marketing communications consultant for many years of lofty achievements, recognitions, and awards, following his investments in an integral part of the economy that has created jobs, equipped many with skills for start-ups and attracted the global spotlight.

President Buhari felicitates with friends, family members and professional associates of Sobanjo, who carefully and painstakingly explored advertising as a profession and business, and diligently mentored many to follow his steps by creating a learning hub and supporting academic institutions with ideas and facilities.

As Sobanjo turns 75, the President believes his wealth of experience and knowledge will continue to inspire more people into entrepreneurship, especially in the creative industry which has turned more dynamic and vibrant with many opportunities for the adventurous.

President Buhari prays that the almighty God will grant the advertising expert longer life, good health and more wisdom to keep investing in the country and her citizens.