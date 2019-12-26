Christmas Day: Two Killed, Five Crashes Recorded On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

A total of five road crashes were recorded at various sections of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Christmas Day.

Spokesperson for the Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, confirmed this in a situation report forwarded to Channels Television on Thursday.

The first crash was said to have occurred at about 04:48am on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway around RCCG CAR PARK C.

This involved a tanker laden with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, which crashed into the road barriers.

Although two persons were involved and none sustained injury or died, the incident impeded traffic for several hours on the outward Lagos section of the highway.

Similarly, a second crash occurred at about 06:55am involving another truck that spilled its alcoholic beverages it was conveying on the road.

Two persons were also involved but no injury or death was recorded from the crash.

The third crash occurred about three hours later also on the highway, claiming the lives of two persons.

“A total of five persons were involved, all male adults,” the Sector Command spokesperson said, adding “three persons were injured but two male adults were killed.”

According to her, the cause of the crash was as a result of route violation at a high speed that led to a loss of control.

Florence explained that the vehicle was driving against traffic before it collided with pedestrians waiting to board commercial vehicles.

She noted that the injured victims were rescued and taken to a hospital in Sagamu while the bodies of the killed victims were deposited at a morgue.

The fourth crash also occurred on the same route with three vehicles involved but this time, under the Sagamu Interchange Bridge at about 5:30pm.

Two tankers conveying petroleum products were said to have crashed into each other on the outward section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Both vehicles went up in flames due to the impact of the crash and this impaired traffic while the section of the road was temporarily closed to traffic.

Six people were involved and no injury or death was recorded from the crash.

About six hours later, the fifth crash occurred around J5 Park at Ogere along the highway, involving three persons.

The three victims were injured but no death was recorded.