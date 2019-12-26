Police Deploy More Special Forces To Kaduna-Abuja Highway

Police authorities in Kaduna State have said that the Abuja-Kaduna road is now safe for travellers, with the deployment of more Special Forces and sophisticated security equipment on the highway.

According to the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ali Janga, the road has been a major cause for concern when it comes to security.

Janga, however, assured residents living around the area, that the Force will bring the activities of criminals on the expressway to an end.

READ ALSO: Be Professional In Fighting Insurgency, Buratai Tells Troops

He stated this on Thursday during a tour of the highway.

“We have another six to seven patrol vehicles that are fully equipped with gadgets that will view about 5 to 10 kilometres that will equally be deployed along this Kaduna-Abuja road. We are assuring the good people of Kaduna and the general public that the road is safe,” he said.

Hopefully, the deployment allays the fears of commuters and reduces the rate of crime on the roads.