Terrorist Attack: ‘We Will Stand With You’, Buhari Tells Burkina Faso

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the government and people of Burkina Faso that their bothers in Nigeria and the West African subregion will not abandon them to their fate.

According to a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari, on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the president said this in reaction to Tuesday’s deadly terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 35 citizens.

He described the incident as a cowardly act, adding that it remains condemned by reasonable opinion all over the world.

Speaking further, President Buhari recalled his meeting last weekend with the country’s President, Roch Marc Christian Kabore on the sidelines of the ECOWAS meeting, during which both leaders agreed to hold a summit in the new year to discuss the issues of security and economy.

Read Also: Decision To Detain Dasuki, Sowore Despite Court Orders Backed By Law, Presidency Insists

“I look forward to that meeting,” the President said, adding that “as we have done all the time, we will stand with our brothers and sisters in West Africa in all situations.”

Meanwhile, President Buhari commended the Burkinabe troops for their efforts in repelling the attack and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed.