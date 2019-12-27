I Am APC Leader In Edo, Oshiomhole Remains Suspended – Obaseki

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has insisted that suspension of the party’s national chairman Adams Oshiomhole from the state chapter of the party remains and it is in the best interest.

Obaseki disclosed this on Friday during a caucus meeting involving leaders of the APC in Edo North Senatorial District.

He lamented that Oshiomhole, who is his predecessor, has been a negative influence in the affairs of the state in spite of efforts by the party to bring economic development to the people.

“I am the APC leader in Edo and it is the person that is causing anti-party who has created his own faction of APC that will leave.

“If you can’t be a disciplined member of our party, then you leave, whether you claim to be a national chairman or not.

“My position is clear; Comrade Oshiomhole stands suspended from APC in Edo,” Obaseki said.

The governor added that he never complained about the previous administration of Oshiomhole but went about carrying out his duties when he was elected in 2016.

According to him, the mission of his administration is to redefine and build Edo State.

“Nobody has ever seen me come out to say this is the amount of debt he left behind, because I see us as part of the same family.

The aim is to redefine Edo State and focus on our people. Tomorrow will come and our children will grow, we don’t want things to be worse for them,” Obaseki concluded.