I Am Nigeria’s Artiste of The Decade – Brymo

Channels Television  
Updated December 27, 2019
Brymo performing on stage. Credit: @victoradewale_

 

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Ọlawale Ọlọfọrọ, better known as Brymo, has stirred some debate on social media following a self-declaration that he is the nation’s artist of the decade. 

Brymo made this declaration via Twitter on Friday, December 27th.

He stated that his hit song ‘Ara’is bigger than any other song in Nigeria since its release.

The singers’ statement stirred mixed reactions even as Nigerians on social media have in the past few weeks debated about which musician should be crowned artist of the decade.

Below are some of the comments generated by Brymo’s statement.



