I Am Nigeria’s Artiste of The Decade – Brymo

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Ọlawale Ọlọfọrọ, better known as Brymo, has stirred some debate on social media following a self-declaration that he is the nation’s artist of the decade.

Brymo made this declaration via Twitter on Friday, December 27th.

He stated that his hit song ‘Ara’is bigger than any other song in Nigeria since its release.

I’m Nigeria’s Artiste of The Decade .Oleku was the right to express deeply, and the biggest Afrobeats song ever..an honor it was my voice ..S/o @Iceprincezamani … Ara is bigger than any other song in Nigeria since its release… and I curated ‘the alternative’ — Ọláwálé Ọlọ́fọọ̀rọ̀ (@BrymOlawale) December 27, 2019

The singers’ statement stirred mixed reactions even as Nigerians on social media have in the past few weeks debated about which musician should be crowned artist of the decade.

Below are some of the comments generated by Brymo’s statement.

Stop deceiving yourself bro😃 — TARIQ🌹 (@tariq_teekayb) December 27, 2019

The “alternative culture” is yours and yours alone. Sometimes, fortune doesn’t favour the brave, Brymo, we are here for you, LEGEND — Michel_231 (@231_michel) December 27, 2019

I’m with him on this. — ——Little Lagos Light—— (@Rapderick) December 27, 2019

Nigerians and hypocrisy come be like 5&6. You lots will be complaining that the likes of wizkid,Davido,Kizz Daniel are one tricky pony: singing bout yansh,girls,money,bottles and when artist like Brymo dish out great music it’ll still be underappreciated. — ——Little Lagos Light—— (@Rapderick) December 27, 2019

Facts. Just sad these songs came in when we didn’t appreciate music and Afrobeat!. Oleku is the biggest song in Africa this decade. Ara and Good Morning was bliss! Thank you! — iAmEugene 🌟 💫 (@Eugwizzy01) December 27, 2019

I can understand Brymo hyping his work, or more like delusion of grandeur, but C’mon, you can’t be doing this! You know it’s not true. — I_zebz ✌✌✌ (@I_Zebz) December 27, 2019

Brymo is definitely a top 5 Nigerian musician of the decade — Babayega of Pitakwa (@ghanaman1987) December 27, 2019

You did great but ogbeni rest. Oleku was mad cos of iceprince’s bars. And Ara isn’t as big as you https://t.co/jdsfJNBXj2‘re a great artist but https://t.co/ucC2sbzpNW didn’t hit gold with both songs you just mentioned. We can even agree on your influence on the alte sounds — THE GHOST OF SANNI ABACHA! (@mr_Cabasa) December 27, 2019

Lmao.. bcos of Iceprince bars? I bet you wldnt have heard of the song if not for the wonderful chorus.. smths are nt debatable. — OLAYIMIKA (@yeancah19) December 27, 2019

Can someone please check on Brymo to see if he’s alright this morning 😔😔 — Olumide Seun (@RudeGhost2) December 27, 2019

Brymo is in the top 5 artist of the decade. Dude is so relevant! — EMMANUEL AGADA™ (@ItzAgada) December 27, 2019

For a while there, i thought i saw “irrelevant” ! 🤣 — Yemí.🀄️ (@Phiki_) December 27, 2019

Brymo’s songs is meant for a type of audience…and if u don’t like his songs, u lack the sense of creativity… — deleblack1 (@belloladele88) December 27, 2019

Well @BrymOlawale your magnum opus album for now…. is OSO album 🔥🔥🔥 — Baby Yoda’s Uncle (@OnlyOneMavin) December 27, 2019

This is somehow true but not true enough bt that oleku hook is the biggest hook in a feature song no doubt and Ara is forever a banger, still banging to it like every fvcking day. — SIRFRESH SEMI🌿💨 (@Sirfreshsemi) December 27, 2019

It’s not by force to comment on a tweet bro. Brymo is the most underrated artist in Nigeria 🤦‍♂️ — Naija Used Boyfriend 🌹 (@zeenolee149) December 27, 2019

Brymo has a strong case… Ara alone na anthem!!! Ara n be ni 2020! — OBJ (@T051N) December 27, 2019

Most Nigerians have been sleeping on the songs of Brymo. 2baba has been my favourite artist in the world but no artist in Nigeria including 2face has ever put in so much content and soul in all his songs like Brymo. He sings from his heart but we are busy celebrity mediocrity. — Victor Ernest (@ernestvik) December 27, 2019

Alaye.. No one is celebrating mediocrity, we all just have different tastes for music.

Also, Brymo is good no doubt but you won’t still expect me to be sleeping on a song he released nearly a decade ago. Even 2face and some other legendary ancestors are still busy in the industry — Mo_Harlee (@Mo_Harlee) December 27, 2019

With the way some of reason, now I see you deserve your President. Someone said Brymo should rest. Brymo is the greatest act in Nigeria and the artiste of the decade. If you really wanna know this, take your time and listen to all his albums, with your earphones. Don’t spill shit — Omo Adewale (@ademola_solade) December 27, 2019

Brymo😀😀 agba🙉🙌..he just expressed his feelings to be honest..but the music of nowadays is somehow..you can actually re brand

Brymo once said i would like to take you for a ride, i be your superman and i will take you to the sky — 👑OKO_ELEHA🧕🏻 (@olusanjo_bliss) December 27, 2019

Whatever you smoked this morning, pass it to me, I want to have this kind of confidence just like you. — MAN LIKE MIKE🖌 (@omeni_Mike) December 27, 2019

Funny thing is that OLEKU still hits differently till today. 💟💗 — BLACK EXCELLENCE 🖤 (@charlezkcee) December 27, 2019

You’re a great musician but unfortunately two hit songs can’t place you on top of that list. This decade has been the most competitive and you didn’t really compete, you’re just doing your thing. Asa did better in your category, too. — Rabiu Ayoqusibe (@ayoquxibe) December 27, 2019