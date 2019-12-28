Buratai Asks Troops To Redouble Efforts In Fighting Insurgents

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, says the Nigerian Army is consolidating on the gains of several years of intensive the fight against insurgency and tackle the security challenges confronting the nation.

He made the remarks on Saturday while commissioning some projects at the 23 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Gibson Halo Cantonment in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

Buratai, therefore, urged the troops to diligently uphold and perform their responsibilities of protecting the territorial integrity of the country.

He also challenged the troops in various theatres of operation to remain steadfast and continue to discharge their duties professionally.

The army chief commissioned three key projects which include an entrepreneurship and skills acquisition centre for women and youths in the barracks and host communities, the Accident and Emergency Unit at the Military Clinic, as well as a foundation laying of a perimeter fence in the barracks.

He applauded the 23 Brigade for establishing the Skills Acquisition Centre and other projects being commissioned.

Buratai said the projects were in line with his vision of repositioning the force for greater performance.

He affirmed that the army has continued to place premium on the welfare of its troops and their families, hence the intervention in such areas.

Buratai, however, urged the troops to redouble their efforts and rededicate themselves to service as they collectively defend the territorial integrity of the nation.

He was accompanied to the barrack by the General Officer Commanding 3 Division, Major General Nuhu Angbazo, and other senior army officers.

Governor Umaru Fintiri who was represented at the event by his deputy, Crowther Seth, commended the military in securing the state.

Major General Angbazo, on his part, believes the projects will enhance the welfare of the troops.

In his welcome address, the Commander of 23 Brigade, Brigadier General Sani Mohammed, spokes about some of the courses to be taken at the skills acquisition centre.

The transit accommodation is expected to assist in facilitating the general administration of large number of officers and soldiers coming to the North East, who use the cantonment as a transit camp.

Other dignitaries at the event included traditional and religious leaders, state government officials and politicians, as well as some of the students that would be admitted into the Skills acquisition centre.