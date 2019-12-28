Advertisement

Hilarious Reactions As Nigerians Tag Abuja Bank Robbery ‘Money Heist’

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated December 28, 2019

 

 

Twitter was filled with hilarious reactions on Saturday after a group of armed men attacked a commercial bank in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

It initially seemed like it would be a smooth sail for the gunmen who stormed the bank located at Mpape, a satellite town in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The suspects were said to have gained entry into the banking hall after shooting sporadically into the air to scare people away.

In what looked like a scene out of a movie, scores of residents converged on the area to watch what they had seen on the screen in reality.

PHOTO: Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun – Some soldiers at the Mpape area of Abuja on December 28, 2019. Inset: A file photo of Spanish actor, Alvaro Morte, who played the role of ‘Professor’ in Money Heist. Photo: Twitter- @lacasadepapel.

 

 

Unfortunately for the assailants, their hope of successful and well-planned operation was dashed as they came to the end of their road after they were trapped inside the bank.

This was as a result of the prompt response by security operatives made up of men of the Nigeria Police Forces, Nigerian Army, and the Department of State Services (DSS).

The team arrived shortly after the suspects began the robbery operation and positioned themselves strategically in the area to prevent the assailants from escaping.

The suspects eventually met their waterloo during an exchange of gunfire with the security personnel, resulting in the death of one of the attackers while four others were arrested.

Following the incident, some Nigerians took to Twitter in various hilarious reactions as many described the robbery attack as scenes from popular series – Money Heist.

Money Heist, a Spanish television heist crime drama series, was the top trending topic on Twitter at a point on Saturday.

 

Read some of the tweets below:



