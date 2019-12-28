Hilarious Reactions As Nigerians Tag Abuja Bank Robbery ‘Money Heist’

Twitter was filled with hilarious reactions on Saturday after a group of armed men attacked a commercial bank in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

It initially seemed like it would be a smooth sail for the gunmen who stormed the bank located at Mpape, a satellite town in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The suspects were said to have gained entry into the banking hall after shooting sporadically into the air to scare people away.

In what looked like a scene out of a movie, scores of residents converged on the area to watch what they had seen on the screen in reality.

Unfortunately for the assailants, their hope of successful and well-planned operation was dashed as they came to the end of their road after they were trapped inside the bank.

This was as a result of the prompt response by security operatives made up of men of the Nigeria Police Forces, Nigerian Army, and the Department of State Services (DSS).

The team arrived shortly after the suspects began the robbery operation and positioned themselves strategically in the area to prevent the assailants from escaping.

The suspects eventually met their waterloo during an exchange of gunfire with the security personnel, resulting in the death of one of the attackers while four others were arrested.

Following the incident, some Nigerians took to Twitter in various hilarious reactions as many described the robbery attack as scenes from popular series – Money Heist.

Money Heist, a Spanish television heist crime drama series, was the top trending topic on Twitter at a point on Saturday.

Read some of the tweets below:

The Armed Robbers after they failed the Money Heist: pic.twitter.com/FFd9OBWrnQ — OJORO📍 (@oj0r0) December 28, 2019

Apparently, Nigeria version of Money Heist are trapped in First Bank Abuja

La Casa de Kirikiri — VICTOR THA CARPENTER 🔨 (@DaddyTheBoy) December 28, 2019

Money Heist

Denver has been caught

pic.twitter.com/5f76vDIxZY — BIG FREAK 🤡🤡 (@freakymaann) December 28, 2019

They caught Ekiti ooo. This Nigeria Money Heist ehn… Seems only Edo and Lagos will make it out without being caught 😂 pic.twitter.com/etH4OzZT1S — Princess Ife❤️ (@ife_luv12) December 28, 2019

Professor laughing at the person who planned the Abuja money heist😂😁 pic.twitter.com/xJFW37fIhD — ÒLÓWÒ_ÈKÓ🇳🇬 (@ObaOfLagos_) December 28, 2019

La Casa De Papel (Money heist) Season 4 is currently being produced at Mpape, Abuja right now!

The robbers have refused to come out of the one way in one way out bank.

As the police officers are trying to force their way in. What should the robbers do?

Surrender or Shoot out? pic.twitter.com/6slrCiH89V — The Sweetch 💡 (@officialsweetch) December 28, 2019

This picture reminds me of when Berlin gave up Tokyo to the police 😂 .

so it’s safe to say Ibadan has been caught

mpape money heist pic.twitter.com/hnLktPRqHq — 👑osas de Great (@_victor_osas) December 28, 2019

So they caught Oshogbo in this Nigerian based Money Heist 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zMnhvoClfW — MufasaPR (@Mufasa_pr) December 28, 2019

Money Heist season 4 leaked!!

No professor 💔😭 — NASTY BLAQ (@NastyBlaq) December 28, 2019

Nigerians are grateful to the Nigeria Policemen who risked their lives to foil this Money Heist at Mpape. We have seen cases where bank workers and bank customers get killed during operation. Apart from a robber that was shot dead,and the other four arrested, everyone is fine. pic.twitter.com/FYbsWoEQjP — ᴏᴍᴀsᴏʀᴏ ᴀʟɪ ᴏᴠɪᴇ™☤ (@OvieAli) December 28, 2019

Professor after realizing that La casa de papel (Money heist) Nigeria Version was unsuccessful 😖😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4OcC1bIAJX — Nσσя ✨ ❁ (@Nooraine__) December 28, 2019

This season 4 happens to be the first time Lagos Guys wasnt caught in money heist 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jqV3DDglbH — king santrus 🔥 (@iam_santrus) December 28, 2019

Money heist… No mask.

No jump Suit.

No professor.

No Tokyo.

You have no one that Laughs Like Denver. And you are wondering why you failed? — Sheylex™🇳🇬❁ (@djsheylex) December 28, 2019