Iachini Promises To Restore Fiorentina’s Pride

New Fiorentina coach Giuseppe Iachini vowed to restore pride in the struggling Italian side as he was unveiled on Saturday at the club he played for 30 years ago.

The 55-year-old replaced Vincenzo Montella who was sacked a week ago with the team trailing in 15th place, three points above the relegation zone.

Ex-midfielder Iachini has agreed an 18-month contract with the club he lined out for 127 times during a five-year spell as a player.

“I’m very happy to be back in my second home, here I have many memories and an exceptional relationship with the city and the fans,” Iachini told a press conference in Florence.

Iachini insisted he was the right man “to overturn a situation that has become a little complicated”.

Montella was sacked after Fiorentina lost their last game 4-1 to Roma and have taken just two points from their last seven games.

“I’ll try to understand what has happened in the last six or seven games,” he continued.

“I don’t have a magic wand, but I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and bring the team back to where it belongs.”

Since turning to coaching in 2002 Iachini has managed Italian teams including Sampdoria, Palermo, Sassuolo and Udinese.

He has been without a club since being sacked by Empoli last March.

“I’m used to these situations,” he insisted.

“I took over Sassuolo in penultimate place and we finished 11th that season, while I saved Empoli after revolutionising the squad on a tactical level.

“Many teams had looked for me, even a national team,but Fiorentina cannot be refused.”

Buoyed at the start of the season by the arrival of Franck Ribery, the team has been struggling since the Frenchman suffered a serious ankle injury that will keep him out until February.

“It will be a pleasure to coach Ribery, he’s a serious professional,” continued Iachini.

“I’m convinced that he is a resource for Fiorentina, in terms of personality and experience on and off the pitch.”

“(Federico) Chiesa spent several days at the training ground with me, giving up on his vacation,” he added.

“He’s a good lad who is eager to do what is best for Fiorentina.”

The club return to training on Sunday with their next Serie A game will be at Bologna on January 6.

“We will do tests, we will make evaluations and then we will make decisions,” added Iachini

“The market? We will have a meeting soon, but in the meantime I have the utmost confidence in those who are here.”

