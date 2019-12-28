Advertisement

Police, Army Trap Robbers In Abuja Bank

Updated December 28, 2019
A gang of armed thieves were trapped inside a new generation bank in Mpape area of Abuja, hours after attempting to rob the branch on Saturday.

Men of the Police and Nigerian Army barricaded the entrance, forcing the robbers to remain indoor for hours.

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Mariam Yusuf, has confirmed the arrest of four of the robbers while one was killed in an exchange of gunfire with the Police.



