Police Sergeant Arrested Over Killing Of Man In Lagos

A Police Sergeant Lukmon Akanbi attached to Victoria Island Police Station has been arrested for shooting and killing one Ramon Adeniyi in the Lagos Island area of the state on Friday.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, Sergeant Akanbi who was on patrol at the area, had a fracas with the victim who was returning from an event.

He allegedly pulled the trigger of his pistol, shooting Mr Adeniyi, who was rushed to the Naval Dockyard Hospital and was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“The incident happened on 27/12/2019 at about 0420 around Eko Atlantic Victoria Island, Lagos. There was a fracas between the Police Officer who was on patrol at the area and the victim who was returning from an event.

“The Police Officer was said to have pulled the trigger of his pistol on the unarmed civilian, which fall short of professional standards on the use of Firearms.

“The victim was rushed to Naval Dockyard Hospital and was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.”

DSP Elkana added that Sergeant Akanbi was arrested and detained at the Provost Department, Command Headquarters, Ikeja.

“He was subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings known as Orderly Room Trials. He was arraigned before the Adjudicating Officer on three counts charge of Discreditable Conduct contrary to Paragraph E (3) First Schedule, Unlawful and Unnecessary Exercise of Authority contrary to Paragraph Q (2), and Damage to Articles contrary to Paragraph D (1), Police Act and Regulations, Cap 370 LFN 1990.

“The Sergeant was found guilty of all the charges and awarded the punishment of dismissal from the Nigeria Police. He is handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba for prosecution in conventional Court.”

DSP Elkana stated that the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu “condoles with family and friends of the deceased person and assured them that justice will prevail.”

He added that “Supervisory Officers of erring Policemen will henceforth be held vicariously liable for the misconduct of their men. This is part of the measures put in place by the no-nonsense Commissioner of Police to curb incidents of professional misconduct and engendered accountability in the system. The CP vowed that no case of professional misconduct, human rights violations and abuse of powers by Police Officers will be tolerated.”