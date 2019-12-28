Update: Police Kill One, Arrest Four In Failed Abuja Bank Robbery

Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have killed one and arrested four suspects who attempted to rob a first generation bank in the Mpape, a satellite town of Abuja.

The robbers, who broke into the bank around 10 am on Saturday, met resistance from the Police, Army and the Department of State Security, who cordoned the place minutes after responding to a distress call.

READ ALSO: Police Sergeant Arrested Over Killing Of Man In Lagos

According to the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Mariam Yusuf, four of the robbers have been arrested while one was killed in an exchange of gunfire with the Police.

The police spokesperson said the situation has been brought under control as a joint security team have maintained sanity in the area

The thieves were trapped inside the bank for over four hours.

See photos below: