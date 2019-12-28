Yahaya Signs N130.83bn Gombe 2020 Budget

Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has signed the 2020 budget passed by the Gombe State House of Assembly into law.

He assented to the bill during a brief ceremony on Friday at the Government House in Gombe, north-east Nigeria.

The N130.83 billion Appropriation Act tagged ‘Budget of Change’ has N71.04 billion for capital expenditure while N59.78 billion is for recurrent expenditure.

Governor Yahaya was confident that the budget would bring the desired change to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people, in line with the government’s next level agenda.

He commended members of the State House of Assembly for the expeditious consideration and passage of the budget.

The governor also assured residents of logical implementation to ensure that the people enjoy the dividends of democracy through good governance.

“With the passage and signing into law of the 2020 budget, the onus now lies on us to live up to expectation and justify the confidence reposed in us by the people,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by his media aide, Ismaila Misilli.

Governor Yahaya added, “This time around, no excuse will be tolerated because the budget so passed and assented to belongs to us.”

He noted that it was the first time the state involved the public in the budget process through a town hall engagement with stakeholders, before presenting it to the State Executive Council and laying it before the House for legislative scrutiny and eventual passage.

The governor commended the state Ministry of Finance, as well as the office of the Special Adviser on Budget, Planning, and Development Partners Coordination for playing vital roles throughout the budget process.

Earlier, the Speaker of Gombe State House of Assembly, Abubakar Kurba, said the House was delighted and proud of the performance of the governor.

He gave the assurance that they would continue to cooperate with the present administration to bequeath a Gombe which the up-coming generation would be proud of.