I Was Not Elected To Fight ‘Buhari’, But Collaborate – Week In Quotes

As the year enters its final days, events across Nigeria and the world tend to take a different turn.

So much has been said within the course of the passing, here are some of those comments that give us an idea of what has transpired and leaves us room to project what possibilities await us in the coming week.

1. I wasn’t elected to fight the Executive but to collaborate.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, says contrary to popular opinion, the current National Assembly is not a rubber stamp.

2. Nobody should pay N50 charges on POS transactions.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) clarifies the issue of payments of N50 charges by merchants who use Point of Sale (POS) machines for cashless transactions, insisting that nobody should pay extra on goods and services.

3. Terrorism is greatest challenge facing ECOWAS.

President Muhammadu Buhari says the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is confronted with the greatest challenge of terrorism.

4. I wish I knew how to relate with death.

Actor, Kunle Afolayan mourns late actor, Samuel Akinpelu, aka Alabi Yellow.

5. I have directed the State Security Services to comply with the order granting bail to the Defendants and effect their release.

The Federal Government reveals that the order to the Department of State Security Service (DSS) to release the duo of Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd.) and Omoyele Sowore is in compliance with the bail granted to them by the Federal High Court.

6. The only thing is to thank Nigerians, they made this happen they should not relent.

The convener of #RevolutionNow protests, Mr Omoyele Sowore, thanks Nigerians following his departure from the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS).

7. Wherever there is disorder, you cannot kill corruption.

President of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC) Global, Matthew Ashimolowo says that corruption can only be reduced to its barest minimum if there are order and a system that kills the act.

8. Buhari is a democrat, he respects the constitution.

The Presidency reiterates that President Muhammadu Buhari is not seeking a third term agenda as suggested by uninformed commentaries.

9. The United States itself has a lot to chew solving its own problems not to talk of poke-nosing into another country. Nobody has appointed them the policeman of the world. Let them face their own issue.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina criticizes the United States’ government for placing Nigeria on the Special Watchlist of countries violating religious freedom.

10. I am APC Leader in Edo, Oshiomhole remains suspended.

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki insists that suspension of the party’s national chairman Adams Oshiomhole from the state chapter of the party remains and it is in the best interest.

11. I sit here with a clear conscience.

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is doing his best to protect the fundamental human rights of citizens in the country.

12. I am Nigeria’s artiste of the decade.

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Ọlawale Ọlọfọrọ, better known as Brymo, stirs a debate on social media following a self-declaration that he is the nation’s artist of the decade.

13. He can play anywhere, he can play the whole midfield.

Solskjaer speaks highly of Pogba after the World Cup winner was in action for United for the first time since late September as a substitute in their chastening 2-0 defeat at Watford on Sunday.

14. I have no feud with anybody. I am more than that. I can’t engage in a feud with anyone.

Former national security adviser, Sambo Dasuki relishes his air of freedom after spending four years in custody and is waxing philosophical about his ordeal in the last four years.

15. We call on the Federal Government to release other political detainees and criminal suspects in line with valid and subsisting orders of courts.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and human rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana asks FG to free El-Zakzaky, wife, others.

16. You may have mistaken ideas, you may have made a complete mess of things, but the Lord continues to love you.

Pope Francis ushers in Christmas on Wednesday for the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics with a message of unconditional love, saying “God continues to love us all, even the worst of us”.