Advertisement

US Strikes Kill 15 Pro-Iran Fighters In Iraq

Channels Television  
Updated December 29, 2019
In this file photo taken on May 31, 2019 Iraqi Shiite fighters from the Iran-backed armed group, Hezbollah brigades, burn a US and Israeli flags during a military parade marking Al-Quds (Jerusalem) International Day in Baghdad. The US bombed the headquarters of the group in Iraq and Syria, the Pentagon said today, after a series of attacks in Iraq against American interests.
AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP

 

Fifteen fighters, including commanders, were killed Sunday night in US strikes against a pro-Iran armed group in western Iraq, an official from the Tehran-backed Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary told AFP.

The official said several fighters were also wounded in the strikes, which the Pentagon said targeted the Iraqi Kata’ib Hezbollah in response to a barrage of 30 or more rockets that was fired on Friday at an Iraqi military base, killing a US civilian contractor.

Repeated mortar and rocket attacks have since late October targeted American interests in the country, where the US has 5,200 troops deployed as part of the international coalition against the Islamic State jihadist group.

The Pentagon said in a statement it had carried out strikes against five Kata’ib Hezbollah facilities — three in Iraq and two in neighbouring Syria.

US-Iran tensions have soared since Washington pulled out of a landmark nuclear agreement with Tehran last year and imposed crippling sanctions.

Baghdad — which is close to both countries — risks being caught in the middle.

In Iraq’s neighbour Syria, Shiite powerhouse Iran backs the government of President Bashar al-Assad in an eight-year civil war



More on World News

Suspect In Court For Allegedly Stabbing Five At New York Rabbi’s Home

Trump Faces Firestorm After Identifying Alleged Whistleblower

Four Rockets Target Base Housing US Personnel Near Iraq Capital

Yemen Missile Strike Kills Five Southern Separatists

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement