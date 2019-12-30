Advertisement

Bandits Invade Katsina Town, Abduct Woman And Children

Bandits in their numbers reportedly invaded Jibia town of Katsina state, abducting a housewife alongside her one-year-old baby daughter including her 20-year-old son and whisked them into the forest.

Identified as Hajiya Asma’u Tasiu, the abducted woman is a wife to one Alhaji Tasi’u Wali and her one-year-old baby daughter is identified as Husna Tasi’u while her 20-year-old son is identified as Abu Abu.

In a press statement issued on the state police Whatsapp platform, the spokesman of the state police command, SP Gambo Isah said Operations Puff Adder and Sharandaji including SARS patrol teams are presently combing the forest with a view to arresting them.

Isah said a stray bullet fired as a result of their sporadic shooting however hit one Ibrahim Usman and died while receiving treatment at the hospital adding that investigation is on going.



