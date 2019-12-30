Advertisement
Burna Boy, Rema Make Obama’s Favourite Music List For 2019
Burna Boy’s Anybody and Rema’s Iron Man have been included in former US President Barack Obama’s Favourite Music List for 2019.
This is according to a post by the former US president on the micro-blogging site, Twitter.
In his post, Obama noted that he had drawn the list from a variety of music genres.
The post read, “From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick.”
From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick. pic.twitter.com/mQ2VssyDwt
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 30, 2019
