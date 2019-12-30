I’m Not Fighting To Be Imo Governor By All Means – Uche Nwosu

The preferred Imo State governorship candidate of Senator Rochas Okorocha in the 2019 general elections, Mr Uche Nwosu, says becoming the number one citizen of the state is not a ‘do or die’ affair for him.

Although Nwosu who contested the March 9 poll on the platform of the Action Alliance (AA) wished to be a governor, he stressed that he never opted to achieve his aim at all costs.

“Once the Supreme Court has said ‘this is how it is’, you have to accept it. For me, politics is not do or die affair; politics is give and take,” he said while addressing reporters at the Sam Mbakwe Airport in Owerri, the state capital.

“The Supreme Court; they have given their decision. Whether good or bad, I accept it and what matters is Imo State. I am not fighting to be governor of Imo State by all means,” the governorship candidate added.

Senator Okorocha, the immediate past governor of Imo State, had backed Nwosu who is his son-in-law to succeed him in the last elections.

But Nwosu could not get the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a situation which caused disagreement within the party while he defected to the AA to pursue his governorship ambition.

Against the backdrop of heated political activities in Imo, Mr Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) emerged as the people’s choice as he was returned elected by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

After a series of legal battles, Nwosu promised to support any candidate who emerges victorious at the Election Petition Tribunal case pending at the Supreme Court.

He also noted that the apex court as the APC governorship candidate in the election and called on party faithful to work together for the progress of the state.

The politician said, “The Supreme Court has said it all. The Supreme Court judgement said that I am the candidate of APC. What it means is that another person was foisted on APC. I am the candidate of APC.

“I have forgiven everybody no matter who the person is. From the national chairman, those who came and destroy the APC in the state, I have forgiven them. What we need is to move ahead, we are brothers and sisters and there must be peace.”