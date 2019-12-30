Rep Members Reject Renovation Of National Assembly With N37bn

Reactions have continued to trail the proposed N37 billion meant for the renovation of the National Assembly.

This time, some members of the House of Representatives, through a series of tweets rejected the amount earmarked to embark on the project.

In their tweets, three lawmakers – Bamidele Salam, Akin Alabi, and Legor Idagbo – shared the opinion that the National Assembly does not need to spend as much as N37 billion for renovation.

According to them, only an upgrade in the audio and recording system of the chambers is needed and not the entire structure.

The lawmakers, however, proposed that instead of spending such an amount on the project, the money should be channeled into the upgrade of schools and hospitals across the country.

Read the tweets below:

hospitals and roads which are mostly in a decrepit condition. As an advocate of an aggressive microcredit strategy for job creation, I would rather want to see 370,000 small businesses get 100k interest free loan within 12 months rather than have 1 edifice swallow that sum — Bamidele Salam (@bamidelesalamBS) December 29, 2019

I will, by God’s grace, be making this open advocacy on the floor of the House of Representatives when the House reconvenes in January. It is never late to change a wrong policy! — Bamidele Salam (@bamidelesalamBS) December 29, 2019

As a member of @nassnigeria, I don’t believe that the complex needs any renovation that would cost the country N37bn. We need more upgraded classrooms and hospitals to cater for the Nigerian people. –@HonLegor — HonLegor (@HonLegor) December 29, 2019