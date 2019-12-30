Advertisement

Rep Members Reject Renovation Of National Assembly With N37bn

Terry Ikumi  
Updated December 30, 2019

 

Reactions have continued to trail the proposed N37 billion meant for the renovation of the National Assembly.

This time, some members of the House of Representatives, through a series of tweets rejected the amount earmarked to embark on the project.

In their tweets, three lawmakers – Bamidele Salam, Akin Alabi, and Legor Idagbo – shared the opinion that the National Assembly does not need to spend as much as N37 billion for renovation.

According to them, only an upgrade in the audio and recording system of the chambers is needed and not the entire structure.

The lawmakers, however, proposed that instead of spending such an amount on the project, the money should be channeled into the upgrade of schools and hospitals across the country.

