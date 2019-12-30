Ritual Murder: The Spirit Did Not Bring Money, Says Fake Pastor

A self-acclaimed pastor of a white garment church, Segun Philip, has said that the ritual of a final-year student of the Lagos State University (LASU), Favour Daley-Oladele did not work owing to the motives behind the act.

The pastor, alongside Adeeko Owolabi and his mother Bola, were paraded at the police headquarters in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital on Monday.

The deceased was reported to have left home to an unknown destination since the 8th of December 2019 and her body was found without her vital organs.

Crack detectives were detailed to unravel the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of the lady after her parents reported her missing at the Mowe Police Station.

Speaking to Channels Television, Pastor Philip who confessed to the act said he and Owolabi wanted to use Miss Daley-Oladele for money ritual, without the knowledge of his mother.

“What Owolabi and I discussed is that when they use the concoction once, the money will come once, but his mother doesn’t know that; we just told her that when she uses it, she will be receiving contracts from everywhere.

“But the spirit did not bring money at all, the ritual did not work,” he claimed.

I Regret My Action – Owolabi

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Owolabi who reportedly connived with the pastor, narrated the incidence, showing remorse when asked a series of questions.

“There was a well there already which the church was planning on using but they abandoned it for years. It was there we put the remaining part of her body then I covered it with sand.

Owolabi said that “my dad has lost his job for some years and my mum has been the one helping the family; she also lost her job, but she started doing some contract jobs. After some time, she stopped receiving contracts.

“From that day, I started regretting my action, even before we were arrested.”

Favour Was A Golden Girl – Father

When asked, the deceased father, in a mournful state, said they looked forward to a few month times when Favour will be going for her one-year Youth Service.

“It is quite emotional, having raised that girl for that number of years; Favour happens to be a golden girl to the family. We waited for some years before having her, she went to school and when we envisaged that in a few months, she will be going for her NYSC, and start celebrating a female graduate in the house, then some people conspire to kill her is touching.

“All we want is justice for Favour and I believe it will serve as a deterrent to others who are in this kind of thing,” he insisted.