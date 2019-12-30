SGF Visits Adamawa, Asks Youths To Shun Crime

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustafa, has called on youths in Adamawa State to be more committed to education, hard work, patriotism, and discipline to facilitate their success in life.

Mustafa made the call over the weekend in Yola while commissioning a computer centre, borehole, and empowerment scheme in Nasarawo Primary School located in Yola North Local Government Area of the state.

He appealed to the youths to shun all forms of vices and embrace the several opportunities available in the country to excel in any endeavour of their choice, instead of turning into a life of crime and social miscreants.

The SGF believes with education, the right attitude, and commitment to hard work, the youths can achieve their dreams in life.

Education has been described as the foundation for development in every society – a reason why it is being prioritised.

However, government schools that have produced most of the leaders in Nigeria have been abandoned as most people prefer to take their children to private schools.

This is because the schools are better equipped with modern educational facilities and well-paid teachers, at the instance of the government-owned schools.

As part of his efforts at giving back to the community and impacting on the less privileged, the SGF visited Adamawa for the inauguration function which he sponsored.

Mr Mustapha is a former student of Nasarawo Primary School while his father, Late Baba Wesley Mustafa, was the longest-serving headmaster of the school.

He commissioned the facilities in company with his old schoolmates, traditional leaders, and members of the Nassarawo communities among others.

The SGF assured the people of Nassarawo Ward and citizens of the state of his commitment to continue to contribute his quota in giving back to the society.

He also urged them to sustain the support to the Federal Government in its effort at transforming the country.