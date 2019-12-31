Adoke’s Bail Application Suffers Setback As Judge Returns Case File

The bail application filed by a former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke on Tuesday suffered a setback as the vacation judge, Justice Othman Musa returned the case file to the Chief Judge of the FCT for reassignment.

Justice Musa returned the case file following an application for bail by the counsel representing the former AGF.

He applied for an adjournment to enable him respond to the counter affidavit filed by the EFCC challenging the application.

In a short ruling on the propriety of granting the adjournment, Justice Musa explained that the vacation period of the court ends on the 3rd of January and in view of that, he is returning the case file to the Chief Judge of the FCT.

The EFCC had filed criminal charges against Mr Adoke over his role in the Malabu Oil scandal before Justice Danlami Senchi also of the FCT High Court sitting at Jabi.