Alleged Corruption: You Have A Case To Answer, Judge Tells Jonah Jang

Justice Daniel Longji of the Plateau State High Court on Tuesday told the former Governor of the state, Jonah Jang, that he has a case to answer in an alleged case of misappropriation and diversion of state funds.

The case was brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

EFCC has been prosecuting Jang since March 2018 on an amended 17-count, alongside a cashier in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (OSSG), Yusuf Pam, for alleged corruption and misappropriation of Plateau State funds to the tune of N6.32billion.

Jang had earlier made a no-case submission after the anti-graft agency called 14 witnesses during the trial.

The trial judge while ruling on the matter on Tuesday, dismissed the ‘No Case’ submission. He agreed with the prosecution that the defendants have explanations to give before the court regarding the charges against them.

The case file will be now be returned to the state Chief Judge for reassignment since Justice Longji is proceeding on retirement which implies that the case will commence afresh.