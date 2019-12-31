Advertisement

Another Loss For NASS As Reps Member Dies In Dubai

Channels Television  
Updated December 31, 2019

 

A House of Representatives member, representing Garki/Babura Federal constituency in Jigawa state, Dr Muhammadu Adamu Fagengawo has reportedly died.

A source who confirmed this to Channels Television said that Dr Adamu was pronounced dead in Dubai in a hospital where he had been receiving treatment.

This is after two other lawmakers died in December; Senator representing Imo North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Ben Uwajumogu and a member of the House of Representatives who represented Rijau/Magama Federal Constituency of Niger State, Honourable Jafaru Illiyasu Auna.

Both lawmakers died in Abuja after brief illnesses.

Dr Adamu has been a member of the House of Representatives since 2015.



