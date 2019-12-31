DPR Seals 10 Petrol Stations, Four LPG Plants In Kaduna

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed 10 petrol stations and four Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) plants in Kaduna State for various offences.

DPR’s Zonal Operations Controller in the state, Isa Tafida, told reporters on Tuesday during a monitoring exercise that the facilities were sealed for pump under-delivery, products diversion, operating without licence and noncompliance to safety regulations.

Other offences he listed include non-conformity to standard operations, construction and operation without DPR licence, and installation of facilities without approval.

Tafida revealed that the agency inspected no fewer than 768 petrol stations and 38 gas stations within the last quarter of 2019.

He explained that the aim was to ensure compliance and to also make sure residents were not short-changed by unscrupulous marketers, especially during festive period.

The zonal operations controller who led other officials on the inspection tour said the DPR has intensified its operations within the state, in furtherance of its constitutional responsibilities.

He added that 38 LPG plants and 50 retailers were licensed in an effort to discourage desert encroachment and felling of trees, as well as reducing the associated risk of decanting LPG by unlicensed retailers.

Tafida insisted that the operation of illegal gas plants without licence and under unsafe condition was illegal and would not be allowed.