DPR Seals Petrol Stations, Pumps In Enugu

No fewer than five petroleum stations and nine pumps have been sealed and penalised by the Department of Petroleum Resources in Enugu State for upscaling their pumps beyond the negligible range of 0.2.

The clampdown was during a routine surveillance exercise by the agency within the Enugu metropolis to identify stations that hoard products and adjust their pump to shortchange the public.

According to the DPR, at every litre purchase in the sealed stations, customers lose close to 1 litre of paid product to the marketers.

They, therefore, called on citizens to report any suspicious act of cheating, reiterated that the era of products hoarding to create artificial scarcity and other forms of cheating the public will no longer be tolerated.